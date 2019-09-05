Thomas Meunier has appeared to rule out a January transfer away from PSG amid ongoing speculation linking him with Manchester United and Arsenal.

Reports earlier this year from french newspaper L’Equipe suggested that United were keen on signing Meunier, before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer chose to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace.

But with Meunier now entering the final year of his deal at PSG, speculation around the player’s future continues to be source of much debate in France and amid claims the Ligue 1 giants could look to sell the 27-year-old when the winter window opens.

And despite Arsenal and Juventus also being mentioned as possible suitors, Meunier admits he does not want to consider leaving the Parc des Princes until next summer.

Reflecting on the speculation on his future this summer, Meunier told RTBF : “It was an intense period, with a lot of interest and discussion.

“I could have left but it was not done because there was nothing that suited the club or myself. Nothing was 100 per cent for it to work.

“I have always said that I wanted to stay in Paris. I still have one year on my contract and I still hope an extension can be secured.

“The situation is a little more complicated because I am no longer the preferred choice in my position, but I remain professional.

“I feel good there and we will see what happens during the season.”

Following Dani Alves’ exit over the summer, Meunier is in a three-way battle for the right-back berth alongside Colin Dagba and Thilo Kehrer.

The Belgian added: “I have already spoken with the coach.

“We are aware that this year will be complicated. But I have always thought that leaving in the middle of the year is a bad idea because I think that the clubs which do business in January are clubs that, for me, act in haste.

“I have the impression when transfers are done in January that they are not thought out but rather a question of necessity.

“So for me a transfer in January is a no, even if I spend the first few months on the bench.”

One right-back who did move on this summer was Matteo Darmian, the Italian leaving Old Trafford to return to Serie A with Parma, who on Thursday confessed they were shocked to sign the player for such a lowly fee.

