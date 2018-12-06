PSG star drops major Premier League hint amid £197m Man Utd links

PSG star Neymar has dropped a huge hint that he wants to play in the Premier League one day amid links with both Manchester clubs.

Neymar reportedly completed a shock €222million move to the French capital in order to get out of Lionel Messi’s shadow and thrust himself into Ballon d’Or contention.

However the former Santos star – rated at around €300m – is apparently regretting that move due to the emergence of Kylian Mbappe, with a return to Barca being touted as a possible option.

It seems that he may have more than one suitor though, as Manchester City reportedly reached out to him to gauge interest over a possible move, while it was also suggested United were ready to make the 26-year-old their next superstar.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Neymar was asked by City’s Benjamin Mendy: “Neymar Jnr, answer me in French. Do you think you’ll one day play in the Premier League?”

The Brazil star responded: “We don’t know what will happen tomorrow but I believe that every great player, at least one day, has to play in the Premier League.

“If you’re playing there, I hope you can keep enjoying the Premier League, because you deserve only the best.

“It’s a big competition, one of the greatest in the world.”

A recent report from Don Balon claimed that Manchester United are one of the clubs that Neymar’s father is negotiating with ahead of a potential £197m move.