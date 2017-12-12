PSG star drops strong hint over future as he targets Man Utd move

PSG defender Thomas Meunier has dropped another hint that he is desperate to secure a move to Manchester United.

The Belgian impressed in his first season with the Ligue 1 giants but the 26-year-old has suffered from the arrival Dani Alves at the Parc des Princes this term.

The right-back revealed earlier this year that he dreams of one day playing for United and according to the report in Metro, Jose Mourinho is ready to pay up to £30million to land the player.

Meunier, who rejected the chance to join Chelsea at the start of the season, admitted in October that he has grown impatient with a lack of playing time under Unai Emery, stating: “Yes [I am frustrated] because I want to play every match, whether it’s against Gueugnon, Niort or Bayern Munich.

“I want to be on the pitch every time. I am in a team which is one of the top five in the world where the back-ups and the starters are about the same level.”

Meunier’s love of United was highlighted even further when he congratulated international Christian Kabasele for completing a switch to Old Trafford – albeit on Football manager!

Meunier cheekily responded, via Twitter: ‘Olala what a pretty contract.’