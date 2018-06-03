PSG star leaps to top of Mourinho’s summer wishlist amid £75m bid talk

Jose Mourinho has reportedly put Paris Saint-Germain’s £75million star Marco Verratti on his list of targets this summer.

The Red Devils boss is looking to strengthen his central midfield this summer and is already close to landing Shakhtar Donetsk star Fred in a £50m deal.

However, it would appear that Verratti is now very much on Mourinho’s radar, with the Italy star being tipped to move on this summer after six years in Paris.

The report in the Sun on Sunday claims that Juventus are also keen on the 25-year-old but that United hold sway as they can offer better personal terms.

United’s midfield is in need of a lift as Michael Carrick has retired, while the futures of Marouane Fellaini and Juan Mata also remain up in the air.

Fred is expected to arrive this week and the potential addition of Verratti would give United a midfield capable of challenging the Premier League’s best – especially when you consider that Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba have already shown glimpses of their partnership working well.

Mourinho has also been trailing Serbian star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic but Lazio have increased his asking price to £80m, while United are being tipped to test Fulham’s resolve to hang on to versatile winher Ryan Sessegnon.

