PSG star makes big decision amid €320m Man Utd, Real Madrid links

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has reportedly made a decision over his future amid links with Real Madrid and Manchester United.

The Brazilian left Barca for Paris Saint-Germain in August 2017 for a world-record transfer fee of £200million, and despite the manner of his exit the 27-year-old has still almost continuously been linked with a return to the club.

The Evening Standard reported in January that Barca would sell Philippe Coutinho to fund a return for Neymar.

Neymar recently commented on speculation over his future, suggesting that he would not turn down a move to Real Madrid, another club who he has been heavily linked with.

Meanwhile, Diario Gol stated last month that Manchester United are ‘serious’ about bringing the player to Old Trafford in a €230m move, and that they have ‘already let him know that he and he alone would be the cornerstone of a new project that would surround him with big names’.

Spanish outlet Sport stated last week that Real were preparing a whopping €350m offer to try and tempt PSG to sell, but a fresh update seems to have dented their hopes.

Italian transfer site Calciomercato, via UOL Esporte in Brazil, state that Neymar has chosen to remain in the French capital into next season, hinting that he has ‘unfinished business’.

