PSG star ‘makes decision’ over next move amid £350m Man Utd links

Paris Saint-Germain attacker Neymar Jr has revealed his desire to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid, according to reports from Spain.

MARCA claim Los Blancos would be keen to make Neymar’s ambitions a reality, and are working hard to iron out a deal for the summer.

Although Neymar would be a great addition for Real, the price they would have to pay would be nothing short of extortionate.

PSG forked out a mind blowing €222m on the Brazilian just under a year ago, and it would be highly unlikely for them to accept anything less than what they paid should a move come to fruition.

Spanish outlet Don Balon claimed that the Brazil international is underwhelmed by the standard of football in Ligue 1 and is actively looking for a way out.

The report went on to claim that the former Barcelona man is ‘interested’ by the idea of playing under Jose Mourinho and would accept a move to Old Trafford if the opportunity arose this summer.