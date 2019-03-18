Manchester United have been given fresh encouragement that a summer deal for wantaway PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot could be on the cards this summer.

According to reports last week, interim United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had made the soon-to-be free agent one of his top targets this summer and was willing to meet his wage demands of £200,000 a week, together with his £10m signing-on fee request.

The France star has been phased out by the Ligue 1 giants after it became apparent he wouldn’t be signing a new deal and emerged as a top target for a number of Premier League clubs.

Barcelona were thought to be close to signing the 23-year-old, but the LaLiga giants have completely cooled their interest after agreeing a deal to sign Frankie de Jong from Ajax for £65million this summer.

And, according to reports, that will leave Rabiot likely to move to the Premier League, with United, Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal all sniffing around the midfielder.

However, French outlet Mercato365 claim it is United who are leading the charge for Rabiot and have already held positive talks with the player’s agent over a potential summer move.

It’s claimed Solskjaer has targeted a man who can link up defence and attack and Rabiot is seen as the Norwegian’s top choice.

Claims that United are keen to sign Rabiot have been further credited by suggestions that Rabiot has been encouraged by Solskjaer’s vision for United, having been told in no uncertain terms the role in the side he sees him playing.

United, who are said to be also closing on a €35m deal for Roma defender Kontas Manolas, could make room for Rabiot in their squad by allowing summer signing Fred to move on to pastures new.

Rabiot, who has won six caps for France, has not played any football since the beginning of December after being ‘indefinitely benched’ for holding out on a new deal.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!