Paris Saint-Germain and France winger Kylian Mbappe has revealed his admiration for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp.

Mbappe continues to be linked with a summer exit from the Ligue 1 giants despite their being only a handful of clubs who could realistically afford him.

In addition to that, PSG president ​Nasser Al-Khelaifi recently told stated that there is no chance of the Frenchman leaving, telling reporters: “Mbappe? I’m 200% sure he will still be at PSG next season.”

However, that hasn’t stopped the former Monaco winger from teasing Liverpool fans. When asked to choose the one side he back himself to win with in a game of FIFA, the European champions were name-checked.

“Maybe Liverpool because they won the Champions League,” Mbappe told Herculez Gomez of ESPN.

He then confessed his admiration for the club’s German coach Jurgen Klopp, adding: “Yeah, he’s good.”

