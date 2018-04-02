PSG star Neymar considering shock summer move to Manchester

A sensational report claims that Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is ready to consider a shock move to both Manchester clubs.

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, the Brazil international is ‘desperate’ to leave PSG in the upcoming transfer window, so much so that he will consider other options and not only a La Liga return.

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a move for Neymar, and they are still expected to be the most interested party, but both Manchester clubs are also eyeing a possible swoop.

The former Barcelona man is looking at possible alternatives to Real Madrid, Don Balon report, and a move to the Premier League should not be ruled out.

Mundo Deportivo claimed last month that City would be willing to pay what it takes to bring Neymar to England.

United have been linked with Neymar in recent weeks too, with Diario Gol suggesting Jose Mourinho wants the 26-year-old and is prepared to offer Paul Pogba in exchange.

