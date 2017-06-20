PSG star open to move; Man Utd, Liverpool both interested

PSG forward Lucas Moura has admitted that he may leave the club this summer and is open to a move to the Premier League.

The Brazil international has been strongly linked with both Manchester United and Liverpool in the past and is said to be tempted by the lure of playing in England’s top flight.

The 24-year-old has been at PSG for five years and has made over 200 appearances for the club, as well as winning 36 caps for Brazil.

Despite being contracted with the French giants for another three years, the tricky winger admits it may be time to move on, according to the report on Calciomercato.

He said: “I have a contract until 2020. If something materialises, we will sit and analyse it. Right now, nothing is happening.

“Regarding a return to Brazil, I am not thinking about that. I have objectives I want to reach in Europe. Leaving PSG for another European club could be a possibility for me but I am under contract and I have no offers in front of me at this moment.”