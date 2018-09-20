PSG star to step up Ballon d’Or bid by sealing €300m Manchester move

Manchester City have joined Manchester United and Real Madrid in the race to sign a £198m PSG star, a report claims.

According to Don Balon, Pep Guardiola’s side have taken the first steps in their ambitious bid to coax Neymar to the Premier League by making an approach.

The Brazil international has been repeatedly linked with an exit from the French capital since his €222m move from Barcelona, with Real Madrid being credited with the most serious interest.

Reports from French outlet Le10 Sport earlier in the week suggested Neymar and Real Madrid had struck an agreement in principle to secure a shock return to LaLiga for the Brazil star.

However it seems that Neymar – rated at around €300m – has more than one options, as City have now reached out to him to gauge interest over a possible move.

Don Balon goes on to state that “Pep Guardiola would be happy to have Neymar on his team, and the Brazilian would like to be under the orders of one of the best coaches in the world”.

In addition, he is “convinced that in the Premier League he would have more options to fight for the Ballon d’Or”.

Reports earlier in the year had suggested that Manchester United were ready to make the 26-year-old their next superstar.

