PSG star told he can leave as Spurs look for Eriksen replacement

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly told midfielder Julian Draxler he can leave the club this summer amid speculation Tottenham are lining him up as Christian Eriksen’s replacement.

Draxler signed for the French champions in 2016 from Wolfsburg but isn’t a guaranteed starter when the club has everyone available.

He made 36 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring five goals. Draxler has 20 goals in 107 matches in his three years in the French capital.

The 25-year-old midfielder came through the ranks at Schalke 04, making his debut in 2011, going on to make 170 appearances for the German side. His impressive performances at Schalke saw him linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs. Tottenham’s north London rivals Arsenal were consistently linked with the midfielder before he singed for Wolfsburg in January 2015.

He spent 18 months at Wolfsburg, making 48 appearances and scoring eight goals before moving to PSG.

Draxler already has 51 caps for and was in the 2014 World Cup squad as Germany won the World Cup. However, he only played only 14 minutes across the campaign.

It would now appear that Draxler’s time in Paris is coming to an end as L’Equipe report that he has been told he can leaver the club this summer.

Spurs are though to be one of the main clubs interested in Draxler as they look to replace Christian Eriksen who wants a move away from the club who finished runners up in this years Champions League.

Eriksen revealed last month that he is looking for a new challenge away from Spurs after a trophy less 6 years in North London. Real Madrid have been linked with the Dane.

Spurs will now look to replace the 27 year old and the news that Draxler is surplus to requiremtns at PSG will be music to the ears of the Tottenham supporters.