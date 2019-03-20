PSG star uses £300m Man Utd offer as bait in warning to Real Madrid

Neymar has reportedly used an offer from Manchester United as leverage in negotiations with Real Madrid over a summer move.

The Brazilian left Barca for Paris Saint-Germain in August 2017 for a world-record transfer fee of £200million, albeit in acrimonious circumstances.

Despite the manner of his exit the 27-year-old has still almost continuously been linked with a return to the club amid questions over his long-term future at the club.

Neymar recently commented on speculation over his future, suggesting that he would not turn down a move to Real Madrid, another club who he has been heavily linked with.

Meanwhile, Diario Gol stated last month that Manchester United are ‘serious’ about bringing the player to Old Trafford in a €230m move.

Now, Spanish outlet Don Balon have provided an update on the situation, claiming that he has fired a warning to Real Madrid over a potential move to the Bernabeu.

The report claims that he has advised Real that he is absolutely comfortable with the idea of staying at PSG, or he could even accept a £300m move to Old Trafford.

