PSG stunned as star hands in transfer request to force £200m move

Kylian Mbappe has handed in a transfer request at Paris Saint-Germain in order to try and force a summer move away, a report claims.

Mbappe, who has been strongly linked with moves to Manchester United and Real Madrid this summer, was named as Ligue 1’s player of the season earlier in the month – but, during his acceptance speech hinted at a move away.

L’Equipe published a transcript of his speech online in which Mbappe said: “It’s a very important moment for me, I come to a turning point in my career.

“I have discovered a lot here, and I feel it is maybe the moment to have more responsibility.

“I hope that can perhaps be at Paris St Germain, that would be a great pleasure. Or maybe elsewhere with a new project.”

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel also recently made the glaring admission that he may not be able to hang onto stars such as Neymar and Mbappe this summer.

Now, according to a report from Spanish outlet El Chiringuito, the World Cup winner has asked to leave PSG amid reports that Real boss Zinedine Zidane has sanctioned a huge bid.

Mbappe was named player of the year after scoring 40 goals in all competitions, including 32 in 28 league games. He also scooped the young player of the year prize for a record third year in succession.

🇫🇷¡NOVEDADES EN PARÍS! El ENTORNO de MBAPPÉ está PRESIONANDO al PSG para FORZAR SU SALIDA. Te lo esta contando @JLSanchez78 en #JUGONES. pic.twitter.com/jVzngCrkMp — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) June 4, 2019

