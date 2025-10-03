Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly identified a top attacker as their priority target for the summer window, with their €100million approach potentially hurting Liverpool.

PSG have one of the most talented attacks in world football at the moment. They slammed five goals past Inter Milan in last season’s Champions League final, and have scored two goals per game in Ligue 1 this term.

Their main man, Ousmane Dembele, recently won the Ballon d’Or, while Kvhicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue have been in superb form, particularly last season.

Though the Ligue 1 giants already have some top talents in their ranks, according to Fichajes, they want to add another: Michael Olise.

The report suggests the French attacker is PSG’s top target for the summer, and they’d be prepared to pay €100million (£87.2m) for his services.

Many reports of late have suggested that Liverpool have been keeping a keen eye on Olise.

But after spending almost £450million in the summer, the Reds could struggle to match the sort of money that PSG would be willing to pay for the winger.

Olise competition – TEAMtalk sources

There are multiple other big clubs keeping an eye on Olise at the moment.

Indeed, sources have told TEAMtalk that Manchester City and Real Madrid are both eyeing raids on Bayern Munich.

Both clubs are said to be monitoring his progress intently, so will surely be happy to see five goals and six assists already this season.

A source suggested the “rare blend” of creativity and composure is one of the main drivers for some of Europe’s elite going after Olise.

Whether the fee PSG are apparently willing to put on the table – whether Fichajes’ report can be believed is a question – is enough to see Bayern sell is unclear at this point.

However, he cost just over £50million when he moved there in 2024, so the German giants would be receiving a good profit on their investment.

PSG round-up: Arsenal threatening for midfielder

Arsenal are being tipped to snap up young PSG star Warren Zaire-Emery next summer.

Alongside them in the pursuit are the familiar names of Man City and Real Madrid.

City are on the hunt for another PSG star, as they are said to be interested in signing Joao Neves.

Pep Guardiola is reportedly a huge admirer of the midfielder, with City interest in him getting stronger.

