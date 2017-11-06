PSG sweat as Real Madrid up efforts to lure Neymar back to Spain

PSG are reportedly trying to block Neymar and his representatives from discussing a transfer to Real Madrid amid growing suggestions the player is unsettled in France.

The Ligue 1 giants shattered the world transfer record by spending €222million to bring the Brazil forward to the club over the summer and while his form has been impressive for PSG, there are heightening claims that Neymar has not settled well in Paris.

And Mundo Deportivo claims Real Madrid are ready to step up their long-standing interest in the player, and are ready to open negotiations with the player and his agents about a deal that could see him return to Spain next summer.

The paper writes that the La Liga side have always wanted Neymar, and were very close to landing him in the summer of 2013, only for Santos to pull out of the deal and then later sell to Barcelona.

Furthermore, the report adds that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has remainded in constant contact with Neymar’s father through Wagner Ribeiro, the Brazilian agent better known for his dealings with Philippe Coutinho and Gabigol.

It’s claimed Perez wants to sign Neymar as an eventual replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo and will spend “whatever it takes” to land his man.

However, the report adds that PSG are desperate to keep Neymar, having worked so hard to sign him in the first place, and will try and shield their player from the speculation. Furthermore, PSG are seeking assurances that Neymar is committed to PSG and will not seek to return to Spain any time soon.