PSG target shock swoop for hugely infuential Leeds star who would leave massive hole for Farke to fill

Leeds United centre-back Pascal Struijk is reportedly wanted by PSG ahead of the January window, although the Championship side are hoping to price the player out of a move.

Daniel Farke’s men are currently eight points off the automatic places but there is an expectation that funds will be made available to strengthen his squad in January, while there will also be a specific focus on not losing any of the club’s key players.

One of those players is skipper Struijk, who has forced former captain Liam Cooper to take a back seat this season.

Indeed, the left-sided centre-back has been a model of consistency so far this season, while also chipping in with five goals.

It’s a far cry from his Premier League struggles, where he was largely used as a left-back and not in his best position.

And it appears that French giants PSG are keen on signing him in January, according to Dutch outlet Voetbal International.

Struijk was also a target for a number of clubs over the summer after Leeds had been relegated from the Premier League, with Angus Kinnear confirming that the club turned their back on offers in the “low teens” for the defender.

Leeds in a strong position to keep Struijk

The 24-year-old’s current contract situation leaves the club in a strong position though, with the Dutchman having three-and-a-half years left on his deal.

That position means Leeds can command a high fee for one of Farke’s key men, and the report adds that even the multi-billionaire QSI-owned PSG will struggle to sign him.

Indeed, L’Equipe adds that PSG turned to Lucas Beraldo ahead of the January window, reaching an agreement with the Sao Paulo defender instead of Struijk.

However, their interest in the Leeds star is not thought to be completely dead, with Luis Enriquez’s side still keen on the Dutchman.

Leeds are back in action on Friday evening when they head to fellow promotion hopefuls West Brom in the Championship.

A win for the Baggies will see them move to within three points of Leeds in fourth spot.

