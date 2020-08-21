PSG prepared to splash out €60m on Leicester defensive rock

French giants Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly ready to make a move for impressive Leicester centre-back Caglar Soyuncu this summer.

Spanish giants Barcelona have previously been linked with the Turkey international. But now Turkish website Ajansspor (via Sport Witness) claims PSG want the 24-year-old.

Reports claim that Barca have already tabled an offer of around €40m for the player. With Ronald Koeman preparing for a massive squad rebuild at the Nou Camp.

Leicester value Soyuncu between €60-70m, and Ajansspor adds that the French champions are the only club who can match that figure.

With Chelsea target Thiago Silva poised set to leave, PSG are in the market for a new centre-back.

Soyuncu was one of the best performers for Brendan Rodgers’ team last season. But he was sorely missed through injury at the end of the campaign when they missed out on Champions League football.

The former Altinordu defender made 42 appearances for the Foxes in all competitions last season,.

Soyuncu, who has also been mentioned as a Man Utd target, is currently contracted to the Premier League club until June 2023.

EVANS ALSO LINKED WITH EXIT

Meanwhile, Leicester are facing a battle to keep Jonny Evans at the club beyond the end of the transfer window.

The defender has spent the last two seasons with the Foxes having joined from West Brom in 2018.

He has played 74 games in that time, including all 38 Premier League games last term. He is clearly a favourite of Brendan Rodgers, who has previously admitted he would “love to keep” Evans.

But he may be forced to part ways with the defender as he is now in the final year of his contract. There is no sign of him signing a new deal either, despite his importance to the team. Read more…