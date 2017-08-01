PSG to cash in on several stars to help fund huge Neymar fee

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to sell several members of their first-team if Neymar signs for a world-record fee, to ensure they abide to financial fair play rules.

The Guardian report that the French side are planning to make Angel Di Maria available for transfer, and believe they can fetch around the £45m mark for the Argentine.

In addition, other players likely to be made available are Serge Aurier – who has been linked with Manchester United – and Blaise Matuidi, who are both valued at £20m apiece, whilst Hatem Ben Arfa, Jese and Grzegorz Krychowiak were already on the transfer list.

With Neymar’s release clause now known as €220m (£197m), it has done little to deter PSG’s Qatari owners from their willingness to potentially stump up the fee, which will smash the current transfer record of €105m (£89.3m), set when Manchester United signed Paul Pogba from Juventus last summer.

PSG representatives in Doha have reportedly put together a contract worth £26m-a-year for the Brazilian star, as the deal looks to come to the latter stages. It has been reported that the club are already putting into place plans for an impressive official unveiling.

On Sunday, ESPNFC reported that Barcelona were looking to file a report against PSG for a breach of financial fair play, should the deal go through.

Following the suggestions that the Spanish side would put across a case, a Uefa spokesman said: “We haven’t received any complaint regarding this matter but, irrespective of whether we receive a complaint or not, we would in any case look into the details of such a transfer if it goes ahead to ensure that it respects financial fair play rules.

“PSG must respect financial fair play rules as do all other clubs in Europe. They must demonstrate that they do not have losses of more than €30m over three years.

“The impact of a potential transfer of Neymar to PSG would have an effect on the club finances over several years. It is very difficult to judge this type of operation in advance as we do not know the plans of the French club. They could well sell a few players for a similar or even superior amount. We shall therefore only make calculations at the end and make sure that they respect the rules.”

Should the move come to fruition, settling in to life in France should be no problem for Neymar. He would join lifelong friend, Lucas Moura, at the club. The two have known each other from the age of six.