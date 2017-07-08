PSG handed encouragement by Liverpool’s Coutinho valuation

Paris Saint-Germain are refusing to give up in their efforts to prise Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool and will reportedly match the Reds’ €100m valuation.

PSG’s interest in the Brazilian is nothing new, with the Ligue 1 giants once again linked with Coutinho earlier this week when it was claimed they’d made an enquiry for the playmaker.

It was claimed Liverpool responded by sticking a €100m (£86.7m) asking price on the player’s head in a bid to put the big-spending French outfit off the player.

But reports in the French media claim that rather than dissuade PSG from bidding Coutinho, the reported asking price has given them encouragement that Liverpool could actually sell the player.

However, according to French publication L’Equipe, Coutinho is only PSG’s Plan B if a move for top target Kylian Mbappe falls through.

We reported earlier in the week how PSG were now favourites to land the Monaco wonderkid, with a respected Spanish journalist claiming the deal was “90% agreed”.

However, other reports in France suggest PSG want both Mbappe AND Coutinho and will move for the latter once Barcelona settle on a fee for Marco Verratti.

Coutinho has also been linked with Barcelona, but their priorities now lie with Italy star Verratti.

Former Inter Milan star Coutinho scored 13 goals in the Premier League for Liverpool last season and put pen to paper on a new five-year deal at Liverpool earlier this year.

“I signed this new contract to stay here for a few more years because it’s a great honour for me,” he stated after becoming the club’s top earner on £200,000 a week.

“It gives me great happiness because I was welcomed here with open arms by everyone at the club and the supporters right from my first day. I am very thankful to this football club for everything.”