PSG to sign Monaco hitman on loan with £166m obligation to buy

Paris Saint-German have reportedly reached an agreement with Monaco to finally sign teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe.

Sky Sports are claiming that PSG will initially bring in Mbappe on a season-long loan with the obligation to buy him for £166m next summer.

The deal is yet to be signed by the 18-year-old France international, while the report also claims that no other player will move in the opposite direction as part of the deal.

Having already landed Barcelona star Neymar in a £198m deal, it is understood that PSG will only sign Mbappe once they are satisfied that the move fully complies with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play requirements.

Mbappe has been the subject of so much interest this summer, with Premier League quartet Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal, along with Real Madrid and Barcelona all said to be in the running to sign the player at some point.

Reigning Ligue 1 champions Monaco had stated that no more of their stars would leave before the transfer window shuts on Thursday but it would appear that Mbappe, who was brought up in Bondy – a northeastern suburb of Paris – will finally get his wish to return home.