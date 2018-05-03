PSG to test Spurs’ resolve with £100m summer bid for top star

PSG are reportedly ready to test Tottenham’s resolve to keep Christian Eriksen by making a £100million bid for the playmaker this summer.

The Ligue 1 champions are said to have singled out the Dane as one of their top targets as they look to rebuild their midfield under incoming new boss Thomas Tuchel for next season.

PSG are looking to strengthen their squad to boost their chances of Champions League success and Eriksen, who has spent five years in north London, is seen as key to their hopes.

The 26-year-old, who cost Spurs just £12.5million when he joined from Ajax in 2013, has scored 14 goals and produced 10 assists this season as Mauricio Pochettino’s men have moved to the brink of Champions League qualification again.

However, Spurs have once again missed out on any silverware after being beaten in the semi-finals of the FA Cup – making it 10 years since they last won a trophy – and PSG are hoping to take advantage of that fact.

The French giants will soon be losing coach Unai Emery after he announced that he would be leaving the Qatar-owned club at the end of this campaign, with Tuchel tipped to take over.

PSG are not short on cash, having spent £198m on Neymar last summer, while Kylian Mbappe is set to arrive on a permanent deal from Monaco for £150m in July.

However, Financial Fair Play remains a potential stumbling block for PSG and may be Tottenham’s best hope of keeping one of their star men.

But should he leave, it would appear that Spurs are already lining-up a potential replacement with a Spartak Moscow star being tipped to join up with Pochettino’s men this summer.

Like our dedicated Tottenham Facebook page for the latest news to your timeline