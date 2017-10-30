PSG to use Neymar after meeting to discuss Coutinho deal

PSG believe Neymar’s friendship with Philippe Coutinho can prove decisive and help them beat Barcelona to the signing of the Liverpool superstar next summer.

The Reds playmaker was heavily linked with the La Liga giants during the summer transfer window, with the Reds rejecting three approaches from Barca and insisting they had no desire to sell their star performer.

However, amid claims in the media that Liverpool are warming to the possibility of cashing in on Coutinho, PSG have already set the wheels in motion to beat Barcelona to his signature.

According to reports in French outlet Telefoot, Paris Saint-Germain’s sporting director Antero Henrique has made Coutinho the club’s priority signing.

Furthermore, the report claims Henrique has already met with the Brazilian’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, to inform him that he is their No 1 target.

In addition, it’s claimed that even though Henrique readily acknowledges that Barcelona remain the Liverpool midfielder’s preferred destination, he believes the player could be persuaded to move to Paris by his friend Neymar.

The duo grew up together during their days in Brazil and the pair were pictured again together recently, having maintained a very close friendship. It’s believed Henrique has charged Neymar to try and persuade Coutinho to consider a move to Paris ahead of Barcelona.

However, PSG would likely have to meet Liverpool’s asking price before any deal can be concluded, or even officially discussed. Reports on Sunday claimed Barcelona believe they can sign Coutinho for £132m in the January transfer window with a down payment of £75m.