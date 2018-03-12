PSG to use Neymar sale funds to make mega bid for Man Utd star

PSG are reportedly weighing up a move for David De Gea this summer – and could use money from the sale of Neymar to fund it.

The Manchester United stopper has been constantly linked with a move to Real Madrid over the past three years, especially after the Spanish outfit almost pulled off a move for the player only for a faulty fax machine to deny them back in 2015.

But since Jose Mourinho was named Manchester United chief the Portuguese tactician has rejected any offers from Zinedine Zidane’s side to try and pinch De Gea.

However, the Spanish No.1 is in the final 16 months of his contract at Old Trafford, which is generating plenty of speculation that he could move on over the summer.

De Gea has won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award three times over the past four years and is arguably the world’s best goalkeeper.

And that status has led to a report on Telefoot that PSG are ready to bid big to get their man.

The runaway leaders in France are not averse to spending huge money, having landed Neymar for £198m, while Kylian Mbappe also arrived on loan with a view to a €180million deal this summer.

The former has been tipped to return to Spain, however, after just one season in France and it is reported that PSG will use some of that cash to tempt United to part ways with their No.1.

PSG’s defensive weaknesses were there for all to see after they lost 5-2 on aggregate to Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16, and although first-choice keeper Alphonse Areola has kept 15 clean sheets in 27 Ligue 1 appearances this season it is said they want to upgrade that position by landing De Gea.

It would also appear that wages will not be an issue, although De Gea may decide that moving to France would represent a drop in quality to that of the Premier League and may hold out for an eventual Madrid homecoming instead.

Neymar’s future in Paris, however, remains far from certain and amid claims the player is looking to make a return to LaLiga this summer.

Neymar has been linked with a return to Barcelona and discussing his possible return, Croatian star Ivan Rakitic told AS: “He has not called me, but if it was up to me, I [would] open the dressing room door for him again.

“I would love to have him in my team, I would always have Neymar in my XI.”

