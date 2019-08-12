PSG Ultras tell Neymar where to go as LaLiga return looms

Neymar was told “f*** off” by furious PSG fans as he continues to try and engineer a move away from the club this summer.

Supporters unfurled banners before PSG’s Ligue 1 opener against Nimes on Sunday, with some clear messages to the Brazilian playmaker they once adored.

Neymar was left out of Thomas Tuchel’s squad for the game, with Real Madrid reportedly favourites to sign the talented but temperamental attacker.

One banner held up by the PSG Ultras read: “Neymar, **** off”.

And supporters were also heard chanting that the former Barcelona star was a “son of a b****”.

There were many other banners and slogans held up slamming the actions of the 27-year-old, who has been pushing for an exit all summer, with club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi willing to sell Neymar for the right price.

According to reports in Spain, Real Madrid will have to get rid of Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez and Mariano before they can bring in Neymar, although a player, plus cash deal involving Luka Modric has also been mooted.

Former club Barca, meanwhile, prefer a straight player exchange route given their bloated wage bill.

Neymar is currently returning to full fitness after an ankle injury that ruled him out of Brazil’s Copa America winning campaign last month.