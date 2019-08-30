PSG are targeting £90million Tottenham star Christian Eriksen if Neymar does leave for Barcelona in the next three days.

The Ligue 1 giants are interested in bringing the wantaway Denmark playmaker in, but only if they manage to sell the Brazilian back to Barca, according to La Parisien.

Eriksen revealed soon after Spurs lost the Champions League final to Liverpool that he was keen on exploring a new challenge this summer.

With that in mind, Mauricio Pochettino has left the attacking midfielder out of the first two home games of the season, and although he was able to make an impact from the bench in the win over Aston Villa there was no such luck against Newcastle.

The 27-year-old has spent six years at Spurs, after arriving in an £11.5m deal for Ajax in 2013, and has gone on to play 277 games for the club – winning the club’s Player of the Year award twice in that time.

La Parisien also reports that PSG sporting director Leonardo is looking to bring in Juventus forward Paulo Dybala to supplement the Eriksen deal and provide more than enough cover for Neymar’s exit.

PSG, who tried to sign Eriksen six years ago, are said to have already offered Ousmane Dembele on loan, Ivan Rakitic and over £150million for Neymar, but the offer was declined.

Read more: Harry Winks has commented on talk of potential dressing-room unrest at Tottenham after a disappointing start to the new season.

