Paris Saint-Germain may have moved on from the Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar era, but they’re still dishing out some huge salaries to their players.

PSG are currently classed as one of the favourites to win the Champions League after knocking out Premier League sides Liverpool and Aston Villa to reach the semi-finals. It’s a tournament that they’ve never won before, despite their Qatari owners being able to assemble some of the most well-paid squads in world football.

Qatar Sports Investment purchased their stake in PSG back in 2011 and since then they have been using their financial muscle to attract some superstar talent.

Last season, PSG had the highest wage bill in Europe. This season, though, they have streamlined their finances after the departure of Mbappe to Real Madrid.

While their current wage bill is lower than it was by about €80m, they still fork out more than most of their competitors on player salaries. It has already paid off with another Ligue 1 title this season and now they will be focusing on reaching the promised land of European glory.

The general feeling is that by shedding their absolute superstars, PSG have become more of a team. But which of their remaining players are earning the most money?

Here’s a countdown of their current top 10 best-paid players. Note, the conversions to pounds are subject to change, but are rounded to the nearest thousand as at the time of writing.

10. Milan Skriniar (€157,308 / £135,000)

Skriniar is currently out on loan at Fenerbahce for the rest of the season, but PSG are still subsidising a portion of his wages.

After joining from Inter Milan in 2023, Skriniar signed a contract worth €314,615 per week, which was almost three times what he’d been earning in Italy.

But the centre-back only lasted 18 months in Paris before being sent to Turkey during the January transfer window.

The arrangement sees PSG pay €157,308 of his weekly salary, while Fenerbahce are covering the remaining €144,231.

There is no option to buy in Fenerbahce’s loan deal, so if Skriniar was to return to PSG, he would climb up to joint-second place on this ranking. However, the club are likely to look for a new suitor for him.

9. Nuno Mendes (€192,308 / £165,000)

Now regarded as one of the best left-backs in the world, PSG bought into Nuno Mendes’ potential when he was just 19 years old.

When signed from Sporting CP, Mendes was given a €27,692 weekly salary, which he remained on after his loan became permanent.

After being named the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year for 2022-23, Mendes went on to sign a new contract in Paris in February 2025.

His new deal is worth €192,308 per week, or €10m a year, and will last until 2029.

Achraf and Nuno Mendes, two of the best full-backs in the world! 🇵🇹🤝🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/ArwZZj7GoJ — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) April 15, 2025

8. Vitinha (€209,615 / £180,000)

PSG signed former Wolves loan player Vitinha from Porto in 2022 and he has since established himself as a key component of their midfield.

Aged 22 when he moved to Paris, Vitinha initially earned €104,808 per week.

But he doubled his money when renewing his contract in February 2025, which was the reward for his rise to prominence.

Indeed, Vitinha was named in the Ligue 1 and Champions League teams of the year for his performances in 2023-24.

7. Warren Zaire-Emery (€219,231 / £188,000)

PSG have gained a reputation in recent years for making huge signings. Their purchases of Neymar and Mbappe in 2017 and 2018 respectively remain the two most expensive signings in football history.

But in Zaire-Emery, they have managed to produce a key player from their own academy who is now flourishing at senior level.

Originally joining their youth ranks as an eight-year-old, Zaire-Emery made his senior debut in August 2022, a month after signing his first professional contract at €4,808 per week (€250,000 per year). He was still 16 at the time.

In April 2024, after turning 18, the midfielder was handed a better contract worth more than 45 times as much as he’d previously been earning.

Zaire-Emery’s new deal, which runs until 2029, is worth €219,231 per week (€11.4m per year).

He has since surpassed 100 appearances for PSG and succeeded Mendes as Ligue 1’s Young Player of the Year in 2023-24.

6. Gianluigi Donnarumma (€244,808 / £210,000)

AC Milan fans showered their former keeper Donnarumma with fake bank notes when he returned to San Siro for a Champions League game in November 2023.

It wasn’t the first time Donnarumma had experienced something like that; it also happened back in June 2017, when he was just 18 and looking unlikely to sign a new deal in Italy (even though he eventually did).

🚨 AC Milan ultra group La Curva Sud printed 1 million “Dollarumma” notes and sold a bundle for €2 around San Siro. 💵 The money will be donated to a football school. ✍️ @Guillaumemp pic.twitter.com/PGqc8vFVaN — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) November 7, 2023

The big Italian has jokingly been referred to as ‘Dollarumma’ before and is currently one of the best-paid goalkeepers in the world.

PSG were able to sign him on a free transfer in 2021, which led to him agreeing a lucrative five-year deal worth €244,808 per week (€12.73m per year).

He has certainly come a long way financially from when he broke into Milan’s first team as a 16-year-old on just €712 per week.

Is he worth what he earns now? He’s not always as polished as you might expect, but PSG can point to the fact that he’s twice been named the Ligue 1 Goalkeeper of the Year and how he has helped them win four league titles in a row since his arrival.

=4. Lucas Hernandez (€253,846 / £218,000)

Despite being born in Marseille, Hernandez had never played in Ligue 1 until PSG bought him from Bayern Munich in 2023.

He actually accepted a fairly insignificant paycut to make the move, since he was earning €15m per year at Bayern but signed a deal worth €13.2m per year in Paris.

“I had the possibility of extending at Bayern, but PSG’s interest, their ambition and the project that the club wants to set up in the future, convinced me,” Hernandez said after signing his five-year deal, also citing his desire to return to his home country.

Hernandez suffered an ACL injury in May 2024, which kept him out for seven months, but he has since been working his way back into the team.

He’s the best-paid player in his family at the moment, with brother Theo earning less than €100,000 per week at AC Milan.

=4. Achraf Hakimi (€253,846 / £218,000)

After spells in Spain, Germany and Italy, it’s in France that Hakimi has settled since his move to PSG from Inter in 2021.

Inter needed to make a quick profit after winning the Scudetto in 2021 and chose Hakimi as one of the players to sacrifice. PSG paid an initial €60m to sign the right wing-back.

Hakimi agreed a five-year deal worth €174,808 per week, before joining the flurry of players to extend their contracts in February 2025 and earning a payrise as a result.

The Morocco international is now contracted until 2029 and is earning more than €250,000 per week on his fresh terms. He also has the promise of potentially more than €100,000 per week in bonuses.

If he earns all those bonuses in a given week, it makes him the highest-paid right-back in the world.

With 20 goal contributions in 2024-25 alone, the influence he has and value he provides from his position is clear.

3. Marquinhos (€258,654 / £222,000)

PSG’s all-time record appearance maker and captain, Marquinhos has given more than a decade of service to the club after trading one capital city for another when leaving Roma in 2013.

Marquinhos was still a teenager when he joined PSG, but cost them more than €30m to sign. At the start of his journey in Paris, he was believed to be earning more than €14,000 per week.

He has since earned several renewals, with the first update to his terms coming as early as March 2015.

The Brazil defender’s current contract was signed in May 2023, with the five-year commitment meaning he would reach 15 years of service to the club if fulfilled.

PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi enthused: “I remember when he joined the club at the age of 19. From day one, he showed great dedication and a winning spirit – always fighting for the Paris Saint-Germain jersey. His football talent, experience and commitment to the club are exceptional.”

2. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€314,615 / £270,000)

One of the biggest transfers in January 2025 saw PSG raid Napoli for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in a €70m deal.

His wages absolutely shot up as a result. After all, he was a hidden gem of a signing for Napoli in 2022 and was still on his original contract of €39,423 per week there – just over €2m per year.

For perspective, in Paris, he is now earning more than €16m per year.

Kvaratskhelia won Serie A as the league’s player of the season in his debut term in Italy, as well as the Champions League Young Player of the Season, and his move to PSG has reflected his high value.

He already has a Ligue 1 winner’s medal to his name within six months of his switch to France, where he is tied down to a contract until 2029.

1. Ousmane Dembele (€346,154 / £298,000)

The best-paid player at PSG until last summer was Mbappe, but top of the ranking these days is Dembele.

After six years with Barcelona, who signed him for up to €145m back in 2017, Dembele returned to his native France with PSG in 2023.

For the last season of his Barcelona stay, he was earning more than €300,000 per week, but a year after his short-term renewal they sold him.

It was important for the LaLiga side to get their wage bill down, whereas PSG have been able to keep Dembele on a lucrative contract, tying him down for five years at €18m per season.

He has been good value this season too, with some sensational goalscoring numbers. His previous best tally for a season was 14 goals; he has more than 30 this season.

