Eric Garcia could move to PSG if Barcelona don't tie him down

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly ‘waiting’ to steal an ‘irreplaceable’ Barcelona star who is out of contract there at the end of the season.

PSG have quite clearly got one of the best squads in the world currently. That they wiped the floor with Inter Milan in last season’s Champions League final and then reached the Club World Cup final over the summer reinforces that.

Ousmane Dembele is the star of the show, highlighted by his Ballon d’Or success, but in every area of the pitch there are players playing their role to perfection.

In defence, PSG are solid, having conceded just four goals in their six Ligue 1 games so far, but they’re looking to shore up the back line further.

Spanish outlet SPORT reports the progress of Barcelona centre-back Eric Garcia hasn’t gone unnoticed, and PSG are ‘waiting’ for him – his contract is up at the end of the season – as he’s highly regarded by Luis Enrique.

It’s said Barca can’t afford to let their guard down, despite Garcia’s ‘absolute priority’ being to stay with Barca.

There is a plan in place for Garcia’s contract to be renewed until 2030, and it’s likely that happens soon.

That said, PSG may have minor confidence, knowing that Barca have prioritised less urgent renewals over Garcia’s, despite him being an ‘irreplaceable’ player in the side.

Losing Garcia could be massively damaging

If Barca don’t tie Garcia down, it would be an enormous loss for them.

He has played more minutes than all but one team-mate – Pedri – this season, highlighting his importance to the team.

Barca have conceded just five goals in their seven LaLiga games this term, so splitting up that defence would be a big change which could see that change.

And Garcia might not be the only centre-back to leave in the summer.

Indeed, both he and Andreas Christensen are out of contract, and should both depart at the same time, Barca would have only Ronald Araujo and Pau Cubarsi left as centre-backs, with Jules Kounde playing most often on the right.

As such, it would seem likely they’d prefer to keep Garcia, but they’re not rushing it, and he’d be able to negotiate his exit by January if renewal hasn’t been agreed upon by then.

PSG round-up: Olise eyed in big move

PSG have their sights on Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise, and are reportedly willing to pay €100million for his services.

On the exit front, a number of clubs have reportedly been given the chance to sign Warren Zaire-Emery after contact from his representatives.

Arsenal, Manchester City and Real Madrid are all on that list.

And, City have a second PSG midfielder in their sights, as they’re said to be keen on Joao Neves, who could be a perfect replacement for Rodri once he’s no longer at the top of his game.

