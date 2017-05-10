PSG winger gives emphatic response to £30m Liverpool link

Lucas Moura has vowed to stay with PSG this summer amid reports he is attracting interest from both Liverpool and Atletico Madrid.

The Brazilian star has struggled to make an impact during the second half of the season and reports claimed the Ligue 1 giants were prepared to listen to offers for the winger during the summer.

L’Equipe reported earlier this week that Liverpool had already opened negotiations over a deal for Lucas Moura, with the player having joined PSG for €40million in 2013.

However, the player insists he is in no hurry to leave the French capital, describing his time in the city as a ‘wonderful experience’.

“To live in Paris – one of the world’s most visited cities – to learn a new language and live among another culture is great,” Moura told Le 10 Sport.

“With all the support I have around me, it’s very important for me to try to play the most seasons possible in Paris.

“I want to learn even more, mature as a person and as a player.

“It’s really a fantastic experience, and I’m grateful to God for the gift that he’s given me, namely to be able to play in a club like PSG”.

Lucas fuelled speculation recently by answering “don’t worry” to a fan who had asked him on Twitter whether he would depart for Liverpool and it seems the Reds may have to look elsewhere to find a replacement for Philippe Coutinho, with reports in Spain claiming he has agreed to join Barcelona.

Moura has scored nine goals and added five assists in Ligue 1 this season.