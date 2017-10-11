PSG winger speaks out after being urged to join Arsenal

PSG winger Lucas Moura has spoken out about his future after being urged to join Arsenal by former teammate Alex.

Former Chelsea and PSG defender Alex revealed his belief that fellow Brazilian Moura should sign for the Gunners to reboot his career.

Speaking to L’Equipe, Alex said: “I would like to see him at Arsenal. They play cleaner football, more technical. He had contacts, I believe. That would be a good option for him this winter.”

However, Moura has since spoken about his future, insisting that he would like to stay at PSG and battle for a first-team place.

He told UOL Esporte: “Now I eat by following rules. I don’t eat pizzas and barbecue food anymore, despite how much I miss them.

“But I am concentrating on improving my physical performance. Whatever the situation with the national team, that is Tite’s decision.

“I need to concentrate on improving at PSG. The season began in a difficult way for me, but my aim is to win back my starting place and the great moments that I had last year.”