PSV Eindhoven are reportedly expecting a significant bid from Tottenham for winger Steven Bergwijn this week.

Spurs take on Liverpool in the Champions League final in Madrid on Saturday, but are expected to be active in the transfer window after the weekend showpiece – having not brought in a single player in the last two windows.

All you need to know about the Wanda Metropolitano showpiece can be read here in our comprehensive guide to the match.

To that end, Voetbal International claims that the Eredivisie giants are expecting imminent contact with Mauricio Pochettino’s men, who have been monitoring Bergwijn’s progress this season.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a superb season in Holland, scoring 15 goals and adding 13 assists in 41 appearances in all competitions, while Spurs also saw his talents at close quarters when he faced them twice in the Champions League group stage.

The Netherlands international, who has previously hinted at a move to Inter Milan, is known for his pace and quality end product and would give Spurs another wide attacking option to compliment the likes of Son Heung-Min and Lucas Moura.

The player has a €25m exit clause in his contract and reports in his homeland suggest Tottenham will have no trouble meeting his valuation.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have also launched an opening bid, believed to be for just under £31m, for Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. Read the full story here…

