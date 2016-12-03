Puel blames ‘bad pitch’ for Southampton defeat

Claude Puel insisted Fraser Forster was not to blame and that his team struggled because of the Selhurst Park pitch.

Southampton went down 3-0 to Crystal Palace, giving Alan Pardew a much-needed victory.

“For me it’s the bad pitch and it was difficult to play in the second half, for example, against a team two goals up,” the Frenchman said.

“It was difficult to find a good solution and to put good play on this pitch.

“It is not the fault of Fraser.

“It was the bad pitch (that) gives opportunities to the opponent.”