Puel blames ‘bad pitch’ for Southampton defeat
Claude Puel insisted Fraser Forster was not to blame and that his team struggled because of the Selhurst Park pitch.
Southampton went down 3-0 to Crystal Palace, giving Alan Pardew a much-needed victory.
“For me it’s the bad pitch and it was difficult to play in the second half, for example, against a team two goals up,” the Frenchman said.
“It was difficult to find a good solution and to put good play on this pitch.
“It is not the fault of Fraser.
“It was the bad pitch (that) gives opportunities to the opponent.”