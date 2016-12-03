Puel blames ‘bad pitch’ for Southampton defeat

Mark Scott

Claude Puel insisted Fraser Forster was not to blame and that his team struggled because of the Selhurst Park pitch.

Southampton went down 3-0 to Crystal Palace, giving Alan Pardew a much-needed victory.

“For me it’s the bad pitch and it was difficult to play in the second half, for example, against a team two goals up,” the Frenchman said.

“It was difficult to find a good solution and to put good play on this pitch.

“It is not the fault of Fraser.

“It was the bad pitch (that) gives opportunities to the opponent.”

Southampton Claude Puel