Puel: Defeat ‘hard’ to take for ‘unlucky’ Southampton

Claude Puel has said Southampton can consider themselves very unfortunate after being edged out by 10-man Inter Milan in the Europa League.

The Saints were made to rue a whole host of missed opportunities at the San Siro in their Group K encounter, with Antonio Candreva ultimately providing the sucker punch for the hosts who held on for a 1-0 victory.

“It is very hard to lose this game because we have had control of the game every time,” Puel told BT Sport.

“I think we are unlucky because we played a very good game with quality and had many, many, chances and it is a big disappointment tonight.

“My players gave a good performance but now we need to recover and think about the Premier League but for the moment it is hard and disappointing for this club.”