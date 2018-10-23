Leicester boss Claude Puel believes Arsenal had a seriously fortunate escape during his side’s frustrating 3-1 defeat on Monday evening.

A bright start for the Foxes was eventually rewarded by a deflected Ben Chilwell goal, but a Mesut Ozil equaliser on the stroke of half-time proved the turning point as the Gunners turned on the style after the break.

Arsenal could have found themselves with a bigger margin to climb had they seen a stonewall penalty given, with Puel left frustrated the handball by Rob Holding wasn’t seen.

Puel also felt the defender should have received a second yellow card for the offence.

“I think of course we deserved another result, we played a brilliant first half, a fantastic performance with good quality, discipline and structure,” said Puel.

“In this game all the bad moments went against us.

“It was a penalty and a second yellow card (for Holding). This could change the game of course.”

Puel confirmed striker Jamie Vardy was removed late on due to a stomach bug as Leicester finished the match with 10 players on the field.

The Foxes boss then joked Vardy could not stomach the Holding penalty decision going against his team.

“It’s a stomach problem, yes,” said Puel.

“He couldn’t digest the penalty decision!”

