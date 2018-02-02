Puel gives Mahrez update as Leicester no-show continues

Riyad Mahrez will not play for Leicester against Swansea on Saturday but Foxes boss Claude Puel hopes the player will return to the team after his move to Manchester City fell through on transfer deadline day.

Mahrez has not trained for the midlands club since the possibility of a deal with the Premier League leaders materialised earlier in the week.

Manchester City withdrew their interest, so the Algerian will remain with Leicester until at least the end of the season.

Puel said: “It is time to talk to Riyad, we have a good relationship and we need to manage the situation.

“Riyad is not available for this game. All I can say about the situation is that this is the best decision for Leicester, in the best interests of Leicester. It is also the best decision for Riyad.

“It is a tough situation for us to manage but now it is time to move on and keep our focus.”

Puel added: “I hope he can come back with us. He is an important player for us, of course.

“He can come back to the team and we need to stay united. It is difficult to manage but it will stay inside the club. We need to move forward and focus on football.

“We can’t change anything about the situation. We needs to find again a good feeling and help him come back with a positive attitude to enjoy his football.”

