Puel impressed by Leicester after claiming first win

Claude Puel says he is hopeful of achieving something special with Leicester after leading them to a win in his first game as manager.

The Frenchman took control of the Foxes for the first time in their 2-0 success over Everton on Sunday, with Jamie Vardy and Demarai Gray providing the goals.

“I was impressed with my players,” he told Sky Sports. “It was a very good first half and there were good combinations between the players for the first goal.

“It was more difficult in the second half because Everton are good.

“But I saw a team with a good attitude and good structure and solidarity.

“I want to say thanks to our fantastic fans for their warm welcome.

“It was a day that was perfect but it’s just the beginning I hope of something.”