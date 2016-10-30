Puel insists Southampton ‘can do better’ after loss to Chelsea

Southampton boss Claude Puel admitted it is ‘difficult to find solutions’ after his team were beaten 2-0 by Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.

Eden Hazard’s goal inside the first ten minutes was then added to thanks to Diego Costa’s curling effort as the Blues condemned the Saints to their first home loss of the season.

And Puel admitted it was tough to come back from the early deficit, telling BBC Sport: “I think we played very well in the first half with so many possibilities and good play.

“But it’s difficult to play against this team when you concede a goal after a few minutes. They can play their game with a strong defence and counter-attack.

“We played very well in the first half. In the second we tried, but after the second goal it was difficult – because my players were tired.”

Southampton welcome Inter Milan to St Mary’s on Thursday night in a crucial Europa League group stage match.

“It was difficult to find solutions,” Puel continued.

“It’s a disappointment because we tried to play good football. We can do better.”

Midfielder Steven Davis added: “Chelsea were very well organised, it was difficult to play against.

“We’re frustrated because we had a decent amount of possession without breaking them down. They were clinical as well.”