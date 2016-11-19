Puel: ‘Organisation’ and ‘spirit’ key to Liverpool point

Southampton boss Claude Puel insisted his side did not change their approach to counteract the attacking threat of their opponents and was pleased to return from the international break with a strong display after losing at Hull a fortnight ago.

“We played a very good team with good players. It was important to keep the organisation, they score lots of goals and it is very difficult to develop our game. I think today we won one point when we lost three points in our last game.

“It is not our tactic (to defend), it is just that we played a very good team. They have good, physical players who are also technical and they have a good spirit.

“We know it is always difficult after the international break to play. It is difficult with 15 international players.

“It was important to take this point because we play many games. I am happy with the attitude and the spirit among my players.”

Saints failed to get a single shot on target in the game, with Charlie Austin’s second-half header wide of goal the closest they came.

And Puel was again left praising the impact of defender Virgil van Dijk, who has shone in most games this season.

Asked about another superb display for the former Celtic man, Puel replied: “Yes but he is in every game, it is not a surprise, it is not amazing. Since the beginning of the season Virgil has been excellent.”