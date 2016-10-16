Puel pleased with Saints response after Targett injury

Southampton manager Claude Puel was delighted with how his side adjusted following an early setback in the 3-1 victory against Burnley.

Left-back Matt Targett suffered a hamstring injury in the opening stages at St Mary’s, but the hosts would eventually record another win which took them into the top eight of the Premier League table.

“I take pleasure this afternoon with a very good second half,” Puel told Sky Sports.

“It was very interesting to play this game. Difficult in the first half after the injury of Matt Targett. We lost a little control of the game.

“After we came back with a good intention and situation. It was very good to see my players to take pleasure. I think we could have scored many goals this afternoon. I’m happy for my players.”