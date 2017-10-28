Puel provides hope to Leicester duo Morgan & Mendy

New Leicester manager Claude Puel has given reassurances to both Wes Morgan and Nampalys Mendy.

Ahead of his first game in charge at home to Everton on Sunday, Puel, who this week was named as Craig Shakespeare’s permanent successor on a three-year contract, said he would not be changing too much immediately.

That means that Morgan will remain as captain – a role the central defender has held since 2012.

“It is important to keep some habits and Wes is the captain. That’s not a problem for me. I cannot have all the answers for the future,” said Puel.

“Morgan can keep the captain’s armband. It’s important. He is respected by all of the players. But I want two or three captains on the team, also.”

Meanwhile, Mendy still has a future at Leicester despite currently being out on loan at Nice – where he played under Puel prior to him becoming Southampton manager in 2016.

Mendy’s loan to Nice was confirmed on the final day of the summer transfer window and the Ligue 1 club have the option to buy the midfielder once the season-long deal has expired.

The loan move came just a year after Leicester signed Mendy in a then club-record £13million transfer from Nice and following a serious knee injury which limited his game-time for the Foxes last season.

Puel said: “For him it’s important to play often because of injuries but if he comes back at a good level, he can be an important player.”

Puel is expected to restore some big names to his side at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

The likes of Kasper Schmeichel, Wes Morgan, Danny Simpson, Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy should start after missing the midweek Carabao Cup win against Leeds, when caretaker boss Michael Appleton made eight changes to the final team named by Shakespeare.

However, Matty James and Robert Huth remain out, with Huth having suffered a set back in his recovery from an ankle injury.