Puel vows to stay positive as pressure mounts on Leicester boss after another defeat

Claude Puel insisted he can handle the pressure as Leicester City’s poor form continued with a 4-1 loss to Crystal Palace.

Leicester fell to a fourth consecutive home defeat, with Wilfried Zaha scoring a brace as Palace gained the three points.

The pressure is mounting on Puel, with the Foxes only having won once in 2019. However, the Frenchman was keen to maintain a positive outlook.

He told BT Sport: “I think we made a good performance in the first half with good chances and good play and then conceded the first goal with their first shot.

“It was difficult to find a solution because they played and blocked but we tried a lot of good moves.

“We came back with desire in the second half and then we conceded a second goal on the counter attack.

“After the second goal we did not manage the game right. It was difficult to have structure and stop the counter attack.”

Some complained there may have been a foul in the build-up to the first goal, but Puel was not interested in discussing this.

“I think it was not a foul just before the goal. They came in our half one time and we concede a goal. We are not lucky in this moment. We have to keep going and keep our desire.

“Of course it is a difficult and worrying time. We have played some good opponents without reward and of course we are in difficulty.

“We have to take confidence and support with our fans, it is a young team and we need to keep a positive attitude.

“I manage the pressure, the most important thing is my players. We are a young team and we have shown a lot of quality without a fair result. We have to keep going.”

Puel admitted that he can understand the Leicester fans’ concerns over the side’s current predicament.

“We finished the game with a lot of frustration. We had a lot of quality in the first half but then we conceded with their first shot, it’s difficult to accept.

“They played deep, we could not find space and we could not manage the situation.

“We were in trouble at the end. It is normal for the fans to be worried, I understand this. The important thing is for the players to react in the next game and to have the support. The players need confidence, they have played well without fair reward in the last few games.

“There is a way to turn our luck. We must keep a positive attitude. The most important thing is my players, not me.”