Pulis: ‘Chinese have made an offer for every centre forward in England’

West Brom boss Tony Pulis joked that the “Chinese have made an offer for every centre forward in English football” after confirming a bid for Salomon Rondon.

Rondon will lead the Baggies’ line after Pulis confirmed Albion had rejected a £32million bid from Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian.

He said: “There’s been an offer from China but I think the Chinese have made an offer for every centre-forward with two legs and who’s running around in English football.

“We understand and accept that’s going to happen. If he left that would leave us with just one striker and I don’t think we’ll be doing that.”

Pulis is without Jonny Evans against Stoke as the defender continues to nurse a calf problem and has “one or two” doubts over unnamed players.

“Every week I’m thinking the next week (that Evans will return), I’m hoping for West Ham the following week,” he added.