Pulis claims West Brom need ‘one or two’ new players despite win

West Brom boss Tony Pulis reiterated his desire to strengthen his squad, despite ending Leicester’s 20-game unbeaten home league run with a 2-1 victory.

Matt Phillips scored the Baggies’ winner at the King Power Stadium after Foxes striker Islam Slimani cancelled out James Morrison’s opener.

Pulis told Sky Sports: “I’ve got to be honest, I’d like to bring some younger players in to move us on, we have to bring more quality in.

“I’ve spoken to the Chinese owners and instead of signing five or six players, we’ve got to bring in one or two like (Nacer) Chadli, a bit younger but they’ve got that quality that can help us out because the spirit and togetherness of the group is first class.”

Speaking about the victory, Pulis added: “It was a very good performance, against a very good team. I like the way Leicester play, Leicester play quickly through the pitch, they put you under enormous pressure from their crosses.

“We’re very, very pleased because we’ve beaten a good side today.”

A stroke of bad luck

Foxes manager Claudio Ranieri admitted his side need to improve as the champions lost a Premier League home game for the first time since September last year.

“We were a little unlucky but that’s football and now we have to recharge the batteries and restart,” he said.

“I don’t know what was wrong, I have to speak with my players.

“I have to do a lot of things but a lot of my players go with international teams, it’s very difficult to do something. When they get back again we have to speak and try to do better.”