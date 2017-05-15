Pulis explains West Brom stance after pulling out of Taylor deal

West Brom have pulled out of the race to sign Leeds United defender Charlie Taylor after having a bid rejected, according to reports.

Leeds United have already inflicted the maximum punishment on Taylor after he refused to play in the West Yorkshire club’s final game of the season against Wigan.

The 23-year-old is out of contract but doesn’t seem short of potential suitors, with West Brom said to be leading the race to sign the full-back.

However, Baggies boss Tony Pulis is not willing to take the risk of going to a tribunal to sign the defender.

Pulis said: “We wouldn’t go to tribunal on it. You could do that and they put an extraordinary price on it.

“It’s a risk that’s not worth taking. We wanted to find out what the price was.”

It was reported the Premier League had offered £3.5million for Taylor but it was said to have fallen short of Leeds’ valuation of the player.

With the promising full-back free to talk to other clubs, Liverpool have once again been linked with Taylor, though with their pursuit of Hull’s Andrew Robertson seemingly close, any deal for Taylor seems unlikely.

However, wherever Taylor moves, Leeds would be due compensation due to his age.