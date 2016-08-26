Pulis eyes ‘five quality players’ before window closes

West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis has revealed an ambitious transfer plan just days before the summer window slams shut.

The Baggies have brought in just two new additions to the squad so far, but Pulis is looking to significantly add to that tally before September 1.

“We need those five players but they have to be the right players for us. We have brought players in like Jonny Evans and Darren Fletcher. I’m hoping to sign players of that quality again,” Pulis said in his pre-match press conference.

“I’m not going to bring players in who will not help this group. I’m not going to panic and bring a load of players in for the sake of it. They have to be good enough.”

One rumoured target is Southampton striker Jay Rodriguez, with local reports tipping the Baggies to return with an improved offer.