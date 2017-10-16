Pulis: If you aren’t right on it, you won’t get what you deserve

Tony Pulis would like to see his side get more results in the league following West Brom’s 1-1 draw against Leicester City in the Premier League on Monday night.

Nacer Chadli put the Baggies ahead on 63 minutes with a cracking free-kick before Riyad Mahrez leveled with ten minutes left on the clock.

And Pulis has revealed that Ben Foster – who was replaced in net by Boaz Myhill at the King Power Stadium – has a knee problem.

“When we scored the goal I felt we became more comfortable but every game in this league is tough,” Pulis told BBC Sport. “Unless you are right on it you are not going to get what you deserve.

“We defended really well and protected Boaz who was struggling. Ben Foster has a problem with his knee and we are a bit concerned about that. Until he has the scan we are not sure.

“There were real opportunities for us. We need to get results because outside the top six this league is so, so tough.”

Meanwhile, Craig Shakespeare thought his Foxes side should have taken the lead, he told BBC Sport: “When you have as much possession as we did and then go a goal down you are always worried how it affects the players but we showed the spirit we have and the resilience and we deserved a goal.

On the impact of Riyad Mahrez, he added: “I left him out against Bournemouth, gave him a kick up the backside and he was excellent in training. You want the response and the right response.

“We could do with a win, make no mistake. I see them in training everyday in terms of the quality and endeavour. Once we get that win then hopefully we will climb up the table.

“We know what we have to do. It is tight down there and one win takes you three or four places up and that is what we aim to do.”