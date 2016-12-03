Pulis: ‘I’ve never taken my eye off the ball’

A bad week for Tony Pulis ended on a high with a 3-1 victory against Watford on Saturday and the West Brom boss insists he never took his eye off the ball amid his court battle with Crystal Palace.

Pulis had earlier this year been ordered to pay £3.7million damages to his former club by a Premier League Managers’ Arbitration Tribunal. He claimed the decision was unfair and mounted a challenge in the High Court, but judge Sir Michael Burton ruled against him after a hearing in London.

An expensive week might have felt even more costly had Watford repeated their win at The Hawthorns in last season’s corresponding fixture, but first-half strikes from Jonny Evans and Chris Brunt gave the Baggies a cushion.

Christian Kabasele halved the deficit on the hour mark but the Hornets never really looked like snatching a point, and their cause was hindered further when Roberto Pereyra was sent off with six minutes remaining. Matt Phillips sealed the points in stoppage time as West Brom won back-to-back home matches for the first time since March.

Pulis said: “I think what people have got to realise is I’m quite resilient. As I’ve said before I don’t agree with the judgement. I know I’m telling the truth and that’s all that counts for me.

“That’s washed away and you move on. I’ve never taken my eye off the ball and this has been going on for a while. It hasn’t affected the football club.

“I’m from a very tough background and brought up the right way by my parents. I’m disappointed but you move on.”