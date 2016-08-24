Pulis laments Baggies finishing after League Cup shock

Tony Pulis insists West Brom should have hit “double figures” after being knocked out of the League Cup at Northampton Town.

The hosts won 4-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw following extra time at Sixfields to reach the third round and dump out their Premier League visitors.

Kenji Gorre scored the winning spot kick after Saido Berahino missed and Adam Smith saved James Morrison’s effort as Northampton repeated their trick, having knocked out Liverpool on penalties in 2010.

Zander Diamond gave Northampton the lead but James McClean and Gareth McAuley put Albion 2-1 ahead before Alex Revell’s 82nd minute effort sent the tie to extra time.

Albion, despite fielding a strong line-up, could not find a winner and Pulis was left ruing the Baggies’ missed chances, with Berahino a culprit, as he targets Southampton striker Jay Rodriguez on loan.

He said: “I wish Northampton all the best, they worked really hard and kept at it. We had enough chances to score double figures. They’ve had a couple of opportunities and the two goals are poor goals from our point of view.

“If we have come here and didn’t open them up and didn’t play well then you can slaughter us but we did that. We’ve not hit the back of the net and that’s what you have to do. I understand supporters full stop, if you’re not winning you’re not going to be happy – whether it’s me or another manager.”