Pulis: Palace were no match for ‘aggressive’ Leicester

Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew conceded the Eagles were beaten by the better team in their 3-1 defeat to Premier League champions Leicester.

Palace dominated the opening stages and Christian Benteke hit the bar, but Leicester wrestled back control well before Musa put them ahead just before the break.

Benteke also had a header cleared off the line and was denied by Kasper Schmeichel before Yohan Cabaye grabbed a late consolation.

Eagles boss Pardew said: “They were good, Leicester, there wasn’t much weakness in the team and we had to work hard for everything. They definitely gave us a test and unfortunately they were better than us.

“Most teams will find it difficult here, we weren’t far away from our best. I was at Chelsea (Leicester’s 3-0 defeat last week) and they didn’t have the verve and aggression but they did today.”