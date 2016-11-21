Pulis reflects on ‘enormous’ three points for the Baggies

Tony Pulis was full of praise for his West Brom side after their convincing 4-0 win against Burnley and singled out his star striker.

This was only the third time in 284 games that a side managed by Pulis have scored four goals in a Premier League game, and the Baggies boss was delighted with the performance.

“We are pleased – it was going to be a tough game, Sean Dyche’s players are honest and hard-working but we got goals at the right time,” said Pulis.

“Every three points is enormous and back-to-back wins are very important. I’m pleased for the supporters as well.

“We will take every game as it comes – the most important thing is to make sure we are ready for Hull this weekend, that will be such a tough game

On Man of the Match Saloman Rondon, Pulis added: “I’m so pleased Salomon, who has upped his game this season. He has settled in, he feels part of the group and he is such a smashing lad.”